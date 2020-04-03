Sara G. Brown Sowers, age 66, of Peters Township, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

She was the beloved mother of Carrie Gminder, Jesse (Jennifer) Sowers, Lamanda (Nick) Scherer and Bonnie Kelly; proud MiMi of Breanna, Caitlin and Tyler Gmider, Dylan, Grayson and Jayce Sowers, Alyssa and Madison Scherer and Jack and Nola Kelly; caring sister of Thomas (Jennifer) Brown; daughter of the late Thomas Mack and Constance Brown.

Sara was a graduate of Upper St. Clair High School and worked as a licensed practical nurse for over 30 years with Manor Care. Her greatest joy of her life was her grandchildren. She loved spending time with all of them. Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Services will be private. Memorial contributions, may be made to the , . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.