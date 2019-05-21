Sara Jane Rumbaugh George, 74, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home with family.

Sara attended Oakview United Methodist Church. Her creative decorating skill and sense of humor delighted her many friends. She was employed for 33 years at Indiana Regional Medical Center as a courier.

She is survived by her children, Kristin George (John) Cikowski and Jeffrey J. (Carrie) George; grandchildren Morgan Cikowski, and Nicholas, Holly, Allison and Melanie George; sisters Evelyn, Phyllis and Bernice.

She was predeceased by her parents, Rev. E. N. Rumbaugh Sr. and Mary Heberling Rumbaugh; her husband of 44 years, Harry George; and her brother, Ernest Jr.

To help others, she donated her body to science care. Services and interment are private. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, of Waynesburg, is entrusted with her arrangements. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.