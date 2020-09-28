Sara Lou Winkler Cain, 83, of Burgettstown; Hanover Twp., passed away on Saturday evening, September 26, 2020 in The Donnell House, Washington.

She was born on October 12, 1936 on her family farm on Campbell's Run Road in Robinson Twp. a daughter of the late Martin and Viola Hack Winkler.

A graduate of the Union High School in Burgettstown, she was a faithful parishioner of St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church in Imperial.

Her husband, Charles William Cain, who she married in June 1958, passed away on July 27, 1995.

She is survived by her three children, Martin R. (Debbie) Cain of Buckhannon, WV, Robert H. (Sandra)Cain of Hanover Twp., and Violet (John) O'Shanka of Hanover Twp.; a grandson, Brandon O'Shanka; step- granddaughter Stephanie V. Smith; her lifelong friend and companion Joe Seibel of Clinton; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Deceased in addition to her parents and husband are her brother, Martin Winkler; and a sister, Lena Martin.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Rev. Zachary Galiyas, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, in St. Columbkille Church of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Rt. 30, Imperial, PA 15126. Everyone is kindly asked to go directly to the church on Wednesday morning. Private interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Florence.

Due to the exceptional care provided to her and her deep faith, memorial donations may be made in Sara's memory to The Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301 and/or St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, 103 Church Road, Imperial, PA 15126.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021