Sara Melissa McKinney, a long-time Greene County resident, passed away peacefully, into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 100. She was a resident of Sundale Care, Morgantown, W.Va.Sara was born October 12, 1919, in New Paris, Bedford County, to the late Franklin Pierson Gohn and Goldie Mock Gohn. After graduating high school, she married her husband, Mendell McKinney Sr., in 1938 and subsequently had two children.She was married for 49 years, spending most of her married life in Greene County as a homemaker and active community member. She and her husband were charter members of the Jefferson Church of the Nazarene and in 1978 joined the Waynesburg Church of the Nazarene. Sara served on the church board and in various other positions at both locations. Additionally, Sara actively volunteered as part of the Women's Auxiliary at Southwest Regional Medical Center for more than 50 years and at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home. Most recently she was a member of the Jefferson Senior Citizen's Group.Sara was well known for her baking, especially pies, and at one time co-owned a bakery. In later years she supplied the Airport Restaurant at the Greene County Airport with pies. Other interests included sewing, needlework and knitting, antique collecting and playing Skip-Bo.Sara will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by a small family and a large group of friends.Survivors include families of her three grandchildren, Colleen McKinney Blum and husband Scott of North Carolina, David McKinney and wife Lyn of Illinois, and Lynn Crayne III and wife Sue of West Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Brian Blum and wife Jennifer, Michael McKinney, Matthew McKinney, Adam Blum and Damien Crayne; one great-great-grandson, Micah Blum. Geraldine McKinney, widow of Mendell Jr., and Lynn Crayne II, former husband of Catherine, also survive.Along with her parents, predeceasing her are three siblings, Frank, James and Catherine; her husband, Mendell Sr.; and two children, Mendell McKinney Jr. and Catherine Crayne.Sundale Care and WV Caring provided care and service to Sara in recent years. Additionally, Mary Sue Crayne greatly assisted the family and lovingly helped care for Sara over the past 15 years.Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, the viewing and services are private and entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com. A Celebration of Life Service for Sara will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sara's name to the Waynesburg Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.