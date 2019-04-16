Sara Nicole Morrison Jones, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, died unexpectedly Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 25.

Sara was born August 4, 1993, to proud parents Rodney and Sally Fonner Morrison of Bentleyville.

She was also a loving sister to Samantha Morrison of Washington, and Parker Morrison of Bentleyville. On October 7, 2018, she married the love of her life, Branden Jones, of Bentleyville. She was a devoted, loving mother to her son, Theo Jones, and also to stepchildren Taliyah, Serenity and Branden Jones, all of Bentleyville. Sara was also a devoted granddaughter to Lee and Alice Morrison of Eighty Four and Jack Fonner of Scenery Hill. A loving niece to Cindy (Jack) Cramer of Bentleyville, Jackie (Dave) Gibson of Scenery Hill, Todd (Ginette) Morrison of Eighty Four, Missy (Dan) Marchitello of Bentleyville, and Leanna Hustava of Scenery Hill, and a friend and loving cousin to many, many cousins.

Sara was a 2012 graduate of Bentworth High School, and had worked as an aide caring for the elderly. She was an amazing cook, thanks to the guidance of Grandma, loved flowers, plants and gardens. She loved her dog Zyla, horses and all animals. Sara absolutely loved to laugh and create new and fun experiences for her children.

Sara was preceded in death by her grandmother, Shirley Fonner; aunt Allison Morrison Zink; great-grandmothers Lillian Wright and Anna Rager. We are comforted in knowing they were there to receive Sara with love and open arms.

Sara was a rare and beautiful person, inside and out, with a heart so full of love and compassion that it had no room for hate or judgment. She saw the good in everyone, and tried to help all who needed it, most especially her family and friends, whom she loved unconditionally. Anyone who knew or met her instantly felt what a genuinely sweet, kind, caring young woman she was. Her loyalty was beyond compare, and she stood by and up for her family and friends without fail. She loved deeply and completely, with no strings attached. She was an absolute blessing and joy to us all, and will be deeply loved and missed forever.

Viewing will be private, however a memorial service to celebrate Sara's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Scenery Hill United Methodist Church, 2230 E. National Pike, Scenery Hill. All who love and miss Sara are invited to join us.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes, Inc. Bentleyville.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Marc Zmijowski and JoAnn Pavlic of Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes, for their efforts, kindness and care for Sara and her family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.