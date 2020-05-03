Sarah Christine Scott, 64, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in The Grove of Washington.She was born June 19, 1955, in Washington, the youngest child of the Rev. John Mark Scott Sr. and the late Elizabeth Mackey Scott.Sarah attended Wolfdale Elementary School, the Pittsburgh Tutoring School and Point Park University.While living in Pittsburgh, she worked for the Pittsburgh Visitors' Bureau, where she loved to share her formidable knowledge of all things Pittsburgh. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, Sixth Avenue, Pittsburgh.Due to failing health, she moved back to Washington to reside at the Thomas Campbell Apartments for more than 10 years, where she made many wonderful friends.Sarah enjoyed National Public Radio programming, especially old time radio shows, and made good use of the Carnegie Library System for research and enjoyment.Surviving, in addition to her father, are a brother, John Mark Scott Jr. and his wife, Judith, of Avella; a brother-in-law, Arthur Gilkes of Mt. Lebanon; nieces and nephews Arthur (Rebecca) Gilkes, John (Lindsey) Gilkes, the Rev. Andrew (Sarah) Scott, the Rev. Benjamin (Elena) Scott, Hope (the Rev. Curtis) Paul, Adam (Diane Stokes) and Cristin (Ian) Snyder; and 17 great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves behind special friends Elinor Augustine and Betty O'Brien, as well as her longtime caregiver, Joanne Putman.Deceased, in addition to her mother, are two sisters, Nancy Gilkes and Amy Stokes, as well as her brother-in-law, Paul Stokes.Friends and family will remember Sarah for her fierce friendship, generous spirit and quick wit.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7017, Merrifield, VA 22116-9704.Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 3, 2020.