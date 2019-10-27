Sarah E. Cunningham, 91, of Washington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Washington Hospital.

Born March 30, 1928, in East Finley Township, she was a daughter of the late Wayne W. and Martha Kahlbaugh Ealy.

Sarah graduated from Claysville High School in 1946. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Claysville, where she was active in the Fellowship Class, Mission Circle, church activities and serving meals.

Sarah married Kenneth W. Cunningham August 24, 1947. The couple was married for 36 years, until Kenneth passed away August 19, 1984. Sarah was employed with the Washington City Mission as their food service director for nine years, until she retired in 1994. Sarah enjoyed baking bread, pies and cookies. She also was known to crochet and sew. Sarah loved her family with her whole heart and getting to be a part of her grandchildren's lives meant the world to her.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Ratliff of Brownstown, Ind., and Karen (Kenny) Wheeler of Washington; 12 grandchildren, Deanna, Sarah Jean, Jennifer, Kirk, Tracy, Charles, Belinda, Scott, Angela, Rachael, Michael and Jared; 19 great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer (Judy) Ealy of Claysville; and two sisters, Mary Ellen (Bob) Livingood and Wilma Dorsey, all of Graysville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Cunningham; a daughter, Denise Harsh; two brothers, George and Wright Ealy; a sister, Gertrude Cunningham, who died in a fire with their mother at home; a special aunt, Martha Ealy, who made her home with Sarah and Kenneth; three sons-in-law, Neal Kelly, James Harsh and Earl Ratliff; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Cunningham.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, in First Baptist Church, 317 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, with a funeral service to follow in the church. A private burial will be held at Enon Cemetery, West Finley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 65, Claysville, PA 15323 or Enon Cemetery, 332 Enon Church Road, West Finley, PA 15377.

