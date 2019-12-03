Sarah "Sally" Lutes Budzanoski of Standish Personal Care Home, formerly of Cokeburg, PA passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.

She was born June 1, 1927 in Washington, PA a daughter of the late James and Kate Hays Lutes.

Sally was a homemaker who always noted for her big heart, baking and cooking and sharing it with others.

She served on the Election Board for North Bethlehem Township and was Democratic Committee Woman.

Surviving are three sons, Kenny (Sandy) Gorby of Washington, Harry (Donna) Gorby of Cokeburg, and Joseph "Butch" (Irene) Gorby of Scenery Hill; 13 grandchildren, Kenny Jr., Kevin, Keith, Christine, James, Jason, Jarrett, Lori, Kim, Joe, Joe Jr., Mike and Justin; 29 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband Joseph Budzanoski, two sons James Gorby and Michael "Buzzy" Budzanoski; two brothers James and William Lutes; three sisters Libbie Durish, Carolyn Jacobs and Alda Speck.

Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m Wednesday from in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home 2830 Main St. Beallsville, PA where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 5, at 11a.m. with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.