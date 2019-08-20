Sarah Mae Snodgrass, 91, of Houston, formerly of Taylorstown, died Monday, August 19, 2019, in her home.

She was born August 6, 1928, in Washington, a daughter of the late Stanley A. and Lucille A. Conklin Phillips.

Mrs. Snodgrass was a graduate of Washington High School and worked as a caregiver and nurse's aide for more than 30 years.

She played the organ and piano at Taylorstown Christian Church for 50 years, where she also played for many weddings and special events. In her younger years, she also gave piano lessons to local children wanting to learn how to play.

Mrs. Snodgrass was a woman who showed great love to all by the works of her hands. She sometimes worked 18-hour days to help make ends meet, and never asked for anything in return. She enjoyed crafting and always gave away anything she made. This included making afghans for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the weeks before Christmas, she would make doilies as well as homemade cookies and fudge to give as gifts.

Mrs. Snodgrass was a great and wonderful person who was loved by all. She will be missed.

On August 21, 1948, she married Harry L. Snodgrass, who died January 15, 1999.

Surviving are three sons, Stanley (Martha) Snodgrass of Ruffsdale, Frank (Lavonne) Snodgrass of Washington and Kirt (Wilhelmina) Snodgrass of Waynesburg; one daughter, Kathryn Ann Ardeno (Bill Krenisky) of Houston; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Carrie, Shawn, Mitchel, Rachel, Jennifer, Michael and Craig; 14 great-grandchildren, Anna, Lucas, Victoria, Michael, Bobby, Michael, Nevaeh, Nicholas, Alex, Alexis, Evan, Isabell, Emma and Logan; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, William Phillips; and a sister, Louann Reed.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, August 21, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

