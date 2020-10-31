Saundra Terretti Van Voorhis, 79, of Scenery Hill, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Concordia Hospice of Washington – Donnell House.

She was born January 7, 1941, in Bentleyville, a daughter of Michael and Edith Baughman Terretti.

A graduate of Bentleyville High School, she attended the First Presbyterian Church in Bentleyville.

Surviving are her husband, F. Richard Van Voorhis; three children, Linda Pinchok (Daniel), Albert Blackburn and Rebecca Gildea (Richard); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Terretti (Toni); sister, Adelin "Gay" Wamsley (Lee); and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, with Pastor Andy Scott, officiating.

Visitors to the funeral home will be restricted to 25 at a time. Facial covering and social distancing are required.

A procession will follow to Beallsville Cemetery for a committal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 812 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

