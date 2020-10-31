1/1
Saundra Terretti Van Voorhis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Saundra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Saundra Terretti Van Voorhis, 79, of Scenery Hill, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Concordia Hospice of Washington – Donnell House.

She was born January 7, 1941, in Bentleyville, a daughter of Michael and Edith Baughman Terretti.

A graduate of Bentleyville High School, she attended the First Presbyterian Church in Bentleyville.

Surviving are her husband, F. Richard Van Voorhis; three children, Linda Pinchok (Daniel), Albert Blackburn and Rebecca Gildea (Richard); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Terretti (Toni); sister, Adelin "Gay" Wamsley (Lee); and several nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, with Pastor Andy Scott, officiating.

Visitors to the funeral home will be restricted to 25 at a time. Facial covering and social distancing are required.

A procession will follow to Beallsville Cemetery for a committal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 812 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to share memories and condolences with the family.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Service
10:00 AM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved