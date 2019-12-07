Scott Alan Manko, 50, of Eighty Four, was killed in an accident on the farm Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019.

Scott ("Scooterpie") is survived by his wife, Amy Ross Manko; son Drew Manko and future daughter-in-law Jessica Shawley; his mother, Nancy (Mike Flynn of Moon Township; father Charles Manko of Canonsburg; grandmother Ruby Marie Veree Schultz of Eighty Four; brother Mark (Maria) Manko of Pittsburgh; sister Melissa (Paul) Gedraitas of Finleyville; two nieces, Courtney Manko of Pittsburgh and Samantha Yuvan of Finleyville; and a nephew, Mark Manko Jr.

Scott loved his dogs, Churchill, Lilah Grace, Whisky, Beau, Guss and Violet, as well as his flock of Shetland sheep that were all named after Scotch whiskys.

Scott attended Ringgold High School and graduated in 1987. He graduated from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh in graphic design and then took photography classes at Pittsburgh Filmmakers. When he wasn't busy working on the farm, he spent his free time taking photos. Scott was well known in the area as an art photographer. He was a longtime member of the Artist Co-Op, and also served as treasurer of the organization. He loved building pinhole cameras and teaching others to create photographs the old fashioned way – with technique, not technology.

In 2005, at the opening of the downtown Artist Co-Op, he met Amy Ross Phillips. He swept her off her feet with a tiny black kitten, Luna, and proposed 5 months later. They were married August 19, 2006, in the garden at the LeMoyne House, the site of their first official date at Art in the Garden 2005. Together they enjoyed traveling the country selling yarn from their flock of heritage and rare breed sheep. They also made dozens of trips to Disney World, where they hosted a retreat every November. Their devoted partnership also founded The Shepherd's Inn and The Ross Farm Fibers Mercantile in Washington.

Scott was a smart, kind, soft-spoken and funny man. He will be missed greatly.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 8, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.