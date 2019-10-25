Scott D. Gleditsch, MD, 69, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Pittsburgh, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and accomplished psychiatrist, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

Dr. Gleditsch was born December 7, 1949, in McKeesport, a son of the late Charles and Doris Tyson Gleditsch.

He graduated from McKeesport High School in 1967, that same year accomplishing the rank of Eagle Scout. He then attended Thiel College ('71, BS, Chemistry), Carnegie Mellon University ('73, MA, Chemistry) and Hahnemann Medical College ('78, MD). He spent his career serving patients with serious mental health needs in Pittsburgh, Washington County and Charlotte.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christina; daughters and sons-in-law Katrina and Morgan Parham, and Allison and Cody Harrell; grandson Charles Parham; sister and brother-in-law Cathy and George Shabla; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews across the country.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Road, Charlotte, N.C. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA, www.aspca.org).

Condolences may be offered at www.heritagecares.com.