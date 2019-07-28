Scott Pattison, 53, of Washington, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

He was born October 4, 1965, in Washington, a son of Bob and Cheryl R. Folkens Pattison of Avella.

Mr. Pattison graduated from Avella High School in 1983, and earned an Associate's Degree from Hocking Technical College in 1985.

A good, Christian man, he was a member of Dutch Fork Christian Church and Church of Christ in Washington.

Mr. Pattison worked for 20 years at Washington Hospital as a control engineer, a job he loved. He also took care of Tri-State Surgical Center on Landings Drive, Neighbor Health Center and Donnell House.

A very handy person, Mr. Pattison enjoyed fixing things, taking care of his home, and taking care of his family. His hobbies included hunting and woodworking.

On June 23, 1990, he married Cathy L. Thomas, who survives. A great husband and father, Mr. Pattison always put family first.

Also surviving are two children, Cody W. Pattison and Shelby Rae Pattison, both of Washington; a brother, Rod E. (Cindy) Pattison, of Wheeling, W.Va.; nephews and nieces, Rod E. (Megan) Pattison, Jr., Chance Pattison, Amanda (Aaron) Suica, Sarah Thomas, Cortney (Justin) Golsky and Chelsey (Trevor) Mohney; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Charlie Pattison, Garret and Gaven Suica, Hickory and Cord Golsky, and Trake Mohney; brothers-in law, Chuck (Hope) Thomas and John (Pam) Thomas; a special cousin and best friend, Cara (Kerry) Zlatarich; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are a brother, Charles "Chuck" Pattison; grandparents, Ollie and Velma Pattison; and Charles and Edith McClellan; and father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Janice Thomas.

Friends will be received from 2 till 8 p.m., Wednesday, and from 10 till 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, August 1, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Pastor Ron Davis and Pastor John Wright will co-officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

