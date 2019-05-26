Scott Russell of Claysville passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Robin; his children, Christy (Rogers) and Michael; Dawn (Conley) and Patrick; and Lukas and Colleen; parents George and Marjorie Russell; brother Randy; sisters Cathy Zreliak and Georgia Spears; and seven grandchildren, Michael, Aiden, Cole, Leah, Alexander, Colton and Collette.

His passions included hunting, fishing, woodworking and entertaining. He cherished his family and friends. He retired from Consol in 2006. He will be missed, loved and never forgotten.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29. Interment will follow in Claysville Cemetery