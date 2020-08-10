Sean E. Ross, 38, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Bentleyville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was born August 17, 1981, in Washington, a son of David A. Ross of Bentleyville and Barbara Waltl Ross of Washington.

Sean graduated in 2000 from Bentworth High School with numerous athletic awards and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration in 2004 from Waynesburg University while receiving numerous accolades for football. He went on to earn his Master's degree in education from Westminster College in 2008.

He worked as a defensive coordinator at Wittenberg University in Ohio, and while at Wittenberg, became the associate director of giving. Following his time in Ohio, he moved to Kentucky to work at the Kentucky State University in Frankfort, where he became the director of major gifts. At the time of his death, he was vice president of resource development at United Way of the Bluegrass.

Mr. Ross enjoyed spending time with Heidi and any sports, especially football. He was a member of Kiwanis and Rotary clubs in Lexington.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, a brother, Scott Ross (Melissa) of Bridgeville; two nephews, Roman and Rocco; paternal step-grandmother, Lillian Ross of Ellsworth; aunts and uncles, Terry Waltl (George Kondik) of Burgettstown, David and Karen Waltl of Canonsburg, and Alex and DiMarzio of Canton, Ohio; cousins, Lindsay and Melissa Waltl, Steven Waltl and Katie Friend; and his significant other, Heidi Pendergrist and her daughter Sophia, of Lancaster, Kentucky.

Deceased are maternal grandparents, Frank and Louise Waltl, and paternal grandparents, Joseph Ross and Mary Ross.

Sean had a positive impact on so many people, and his family and friends were so blessed to have had him for 38 years.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way of the Bluegrass, 100 Midland Avenue, Suite 300, Lexington, KY 40508, or to Wittenberg Fund, Wittenberg University, P.O. Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501-0720.

