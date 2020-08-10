1/1
Sean E. Ross
1981 - 2020
Sean E. Ross, 38, of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Bentleyville, died unexpectedly Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

He was born August 17, 1981, in Washington, a son of David A. Ross of Bentleyville and Barbara Waltl Ross of Washington.

Sean graduated in 2000 from Bentworth High School with numerous athletic awards and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration in 2004 from Waynesburg University while receiving numerous accolades for football. He went on to earn his Master's degree in education from Westminster College in 2008.

He worked as a defensive coordinator at Wittenberg University in Ohio, and while at Wittenberg, became the associate director of giving. Following his time in Ohio, he moved to Kentucky to work at the Kentucky State University in Frankfort, where he became the director of major gifts. At the time of his death, he was vice president of resource development at United Way of the Bluegrass.

Mr. Ross enjoyed spending time with Heidi and any sports, especially football. He was a member of Kiwanis and Rotary clubs in Lexington.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, a brother, Scott Ross (Melissa) of Bridgeville; two nephews, Roman and Rocco; paternal step-grandmother, Lillian Ross of Ellsworth; aunts and uncles, Terry Waltl (George Kondik) of Burgettstown, David and Karen Waltl of Canonsburg, and Alex and DiMarzio of Canton, Ohio; cousins, Lindsay and Melissa Waltl, Steven Waltl and Katie Friend; and his significant other, Heidi Pendergrist and her daughter Sophia, of Lancaster, Kentucky.

Deceased are maternal grandparents, Frank and Louise Waltl, and paternal grandparents, Joseph Ross and Mary Ross.

Sean had a positive impact on so many people, and his family and friends were so blessed to have had him for 38 years.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way of the Bluegrass, 100 Midland Avenue, Suite 300, Lexington, KY 40508, or to Wittenberg Fund, Wittenberg University, P.O. Box 720, Springfield, OH 45501-0720.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
Great man always positive and smiling as he will continue this as he is in heaven right now smiling down on his family and friends. Continue to smile with him knowing he is always watching.
Jason Spiker
Friend
August 11, 2020
Barb & Dave,
We are so very sorry for your loss. So many good memories of the boys playing baseball. Seems like a just yesterday. Know you're in our thoughts & prayers.
Beth & Tim Stiffy
Beth Stiffy
Friend
August 11, 2020
Our life was forever changed by you and it will never be the same without you. God gives us people in different seasons for different reasons. I will never understand you being gone, but I will forever be grateful for having been a part of your life. We love you beyond all of this. Until we meet again my love. ❤❤❤
Heidi Pendegrist Collins
Significant Other
August 10, 2020
To all that loved Sean, my heart aches for losing a great man! His fun loving spirit and kind heart will be missed. While our friendship was brief, I will miss my friend and cherish the time we spent together! To his immediate family my sincerest condolences, to Heidi and those in KY he was his as happy as I ever seen him. The shock will be hard to overcome, but he has touched so many of us. Truly a great person that left us too soon!
Steve Boyle
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our family would like to offer our condolences on the loss of Sean. We are so very sorry.
Mark, Suzanne Brandon and Amanda Doppelheuer
Suzanne Doppelheuer
Friend
August 10, 2020
Dave, Karen and Family, you are in our prayers. God bless you all.
Jim and Salli Comport
Friend
August 10, 2020
Sean brought so much positivity, humor, and light to United Way of the Bluegrass and to our community.
We are heartbroken and grieve with you for the loss of this outstanding man, son, friend, and professional. Although he had only been with our team for a few short months, he quickly became a leader in our organization and an inspiration for us all. I couldn't help but poke fun of his Western PA accent, but he took it like a champ and was always smiling, joking and coaching us to be better and stay positive and motivated. He was exactly the kind of genuine and hard working person that anyone would want on their team. I am better for knowing him even for a brief period of time. We are with you in spirit as you mourn this tragic and unexpected loss. We will remember him and miss him always. (Photo details: Sean was so much fun and always such a good sport. We had to snap a few photos of him in his Ray Ban's while he was in the studio just last month for an updated head shot.)
Katie Williams
Coworker
August 10, 2020
The joy that Sean and I share together as friends. It is such a great loss. He was always out as an encouragement for people. He was a great leader with the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort, Ky. Sean, we love you brother and the memories will never go away. I am glad that I met you on this journey and will need up with you again someday.
Chuck Fletcher
Friend
August 10, 2020
Mr and Mrs Ross, on behalf of the staff, board and stakeholders of United Way of the Bluegrass (Central KY), I would like to offer our most heartfelt condolences on your loss. Sean, as you well know, was a special guy. As a part of our leadership team and United Way family, he is already sorely missed and will always be. We are a little less today because of his absence. Our prayers for strength and comfort are with your entire family, Heidi and Sofia.
Timothy Johnson
Coworker
August 10, 2020
David, Scott and Barb and family our deepest sympathy to you on your loss. I know he touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Lou Haddad & Family
Friend
August 10, 2020
Sean you will be sadly missed our deepest condolences go out to you and your family, Emily and Bill Tamulinas!
Bill and Emily Tamulinas
Friend
August 10, 2020
Please accept my deepest and sincere condolences in the loss of your son and brother. May he rest in peace.
Chris Preisendorfer
Friend
