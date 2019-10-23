Sean Michael Clark passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Sean was born October 3, 1998 to Amanda Clark of Greensburg and Chadwick Crowe of Washington. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are grandparents, Roxanne Russomano, Gary Clark, Rose Crowe; Sean's fiance, Shauna Pennington; siblings, Bridgette Clark-Grubbs, Miles Evanovich, Kaylee Crowe, Carlee Crowe, Gavin Crowe, Chloe Crowe and Lylah Johnston; also many cousins, uncles, aunts and friends. Deceased is his grandfather, Charles Crowe.

Sean's life was cut short by a darkness he could not shake. He may have succumbed to that darkness, BUT GOD knew his struggles and his heart and has welcomed him home with open arms.

Sean was passionate about music. He loved to sing and play his guitar. He once won the talent show at Faith Christian School playing his first original song. He used his gift to worship his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His music and love for Jesus helped him through many dark valleys. It helped him to express exactly what he was feeling and thinking.

Sean will always be remembered by those who loved him for his smile, his contagious laugh, always making others laugh and the kind, gentle guy that he was at his core.

A celebration of life will be held from 7 to 9 pm. Thursday, October 24 in Life Church, 100 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Please check on those you love who struggle with depression and let them know they are loved and there are other options.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Washington City Mission.