Shane Edward Gledhill, 53, of Pittsburgh, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.

He was the son of Sylvia Lewis Gledhill and the late John Edward Gledhill Jr.

He is survived by his son, Dylan Gledhill, and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his son, Derek Gledhill.

Family and friends are welcome to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-941-3211, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 27. Military honors will be held at the cemetery.

