Shane Thomas Noel, 31, of Claysville, died Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born February 23, 1988, in Washington, a son of Carl Noel and Beth Livingood.

Mr. Noel attended McGuffey High School and worked as a pipeline laborer for Wilkie Contracting.

A very compassionate person, he would do anything for anyone in need.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and loved building bonfires and riding four-wheelers.

Mr. Noel was a member of Cornerstone Bible Church.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Carl Noel IV; two sisters, Stacey (James) Moore and Melissa (Ike) Sanney; maternal grandmother Romaine Wright; uncle Nelson Noel; nephews David, Christian, Taylor, Ike and Dakoata; and niece Dorthyann.

Deceased is a sister-in-law, Christina Noel.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, July 10, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Rick Livingood and Pastor Craig Wright co-officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

