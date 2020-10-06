1/1
Shannon Fuller Ketchem
Shannon Fuller Ketchem, 49, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her home.

She was born June 21, 1971, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Samuel Fuller of Washington and Carol Sue Corwin Fuller of Jefferson.

Shannon was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. She studied income tax preparation and had worked for H & R Block in Masontown. She had also worked for Gordon's Jewelers and the Hallmark Store in Waynesburg.

Shannon was a loving mother and a great cook. She enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, singing and playing the piano.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a daughter, Alaina Moore at home; a brother, Brent Fuller (Sarah) of Tracys Landing, Maryland; a sister, Joni Marie Cline (Todd) of Sugar Hill, Georgia; and her good friend, John Edward Moore of Clarksville. Also surviving are several loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna Supervisor, followed by services at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park. Visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time with face masks and social distancing. The 2 p.m. service will be limited to family members to comply with the 25 person limit. Condolences may be offered at www.behm-funeralhomes.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
