Sharla J. "Mac" McMillan, 54, of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019, in her home.

Born December 7, 1964, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Richard F. Minda and Joan Marie Minda, of Avella.

Sharla graduated in 1982 from Avella High School.

She was a cook at Eat n' Park in Washington for 18 years, where she met her late husband, Mitchell D. McMillan. Sharla was a Corrections Officer for SCI Fayette, where she was employed for 11 years until her retirement in 2017.

She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, hunting and riding the Harley motorcycle with her late husband, attending yard sales, pumpkin patches, fairs and going camping with family. Her cat, lovingly known as Bear, was her fur companion. Above all, Sharla loved her family and grandkids more than anything. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her three daughters, Lacey McMillan of Spraggs, Kacee (Blaine) McMillan of Waynesburg and Macy (Curtis) Caldwell, of Wayneburg; two grandchildren, Bentlee Allen and Kole Raymond McMillan; sister, Doreen A. Minda-Taylor of Claysville; brother, George (Jackie) Minda of Illinois; mother-in-law, Charlotte "Punky" McMillan of Waynesburg; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, William Toby McMillan.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the funeral home, with Pastor Fran Skariot officiating. A graveside service will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., P.O. Box 434, Rogersville, PA 15359.

