Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon A. Hutchinson.

Sharon A. Hutchinson, 73, of Waynesburg, died at 12:15 PM Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg, due to a short illness.

She was born Sunday, September 30, 1945 in Pensacola, Fla., a daughter of the late Alec William McCraney and Lois Clements McCraney.

She was a member of the W.W.J.D Christian Center in Waynesburg. She really enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a homemaker. Her First husband, Paul Romanakis whom she was married to for over 25 years died in November of 1990, her Second husband, Randy Hutchinson, whom she married April 15, 2000 survives. Also surviving are three Daughters, Angela Romanakis of Carmichaels, Christina (Randy) Tiberi of Carmichaels, and Cynthia (Shaun) Wilson of Waynesburg; one Son, Paul Michael Romanakis of Florida; nine Grandchildren, Jada Barchiesi, Shaun Wilson II, Anthony Walker, Christopher Walker, Zachary Halverson, Alex Romanakis, Marissa Romanakis, Maddie Lynn Romanakis and Ashley Simpkins; seven great-grandchildren; five sisters and two brothers and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is one grandson, Paul M. Romanakis, Jr.; and two brothers.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the time of service on Tuesday, March 5, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 with Pastor Cathie Carpenter officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.