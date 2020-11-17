Sharon A. Miller, 77, of McDonald, passed Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born September 10, 1943, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Clarence and Marion MacDonald Love.

Mrs. Miller was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a secretary for Williamsport Health System.

On June 24, 1993, she married Roland Miller, who passed August 23, 2008.

Sharon was a member of the First Baptist Church in Midway and the Red Hats Society in Williamsport.

Surviving is a daughter, Chanin (Rick) Paterni of McDonald; a brother, Richard (Carol) Love of Horseheads, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Max and Nik Paterni.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, in the First Baptist Church, 210 Front Street, Midway.

Memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 545, Midway, PA 15060, or Family Hospice, 700 Bower Hill Road, Suite 6206, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Arrangements are entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc., McDonald.