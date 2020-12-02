Sharon Brown Gminder, 75, born March 28, 1945, went peacefully "home" to be with her Lord Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was a daughter of the late John and Louise Brown; and loving wife of the late Ronald Gminder, with whom she is now reunited and dancing in Heaven.

Sharon is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Mark) Slagle and Brian (Audra) Gminder; "Grandma" to Lucas (Ruthann) Slagle, Britney (Brian) Pierce, Alyson and Tayler Slagle, Breanna, Caitlin and Tyler Gminder, Brianne Urick (Shelton) and Brenen Urick; "Gigi" to Brooklyn, Josiah and Kelly Slagle, Levi and Jacob Pierce, and Noirmanni Payne.

She has been a faithful member of Crossroads Ministries in Finleyville for 50+ years serving in many capacities at the church.

Always with a smile and kind word to everyone who knew her, Sharon will be greatly missed by all.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, in Crossroads Ministries Church, with Pastor Ken Barner officiating. Everyone please meet at the church Friday morning. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.