Sharon Campbell, 66, of Bulger, passed Sunday, November 10, 2019.

She was born August 19, 1953, in Washington, a daughter of the late Fred and Gloria Hancock Holmes.

Mrs. Campbell was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School. She was a team leader in the floral department in Kennedy and Robinson Township for 20 years.

Sharon loved the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.

On October 7, 1972, she married Ralph Edwin Campbell Jr., who passed away June 30, 2000.

Surviving are a son. Brant (Missy) Campbell of McDonald; a daughter, Angela Shaffer of McDonald; a brother, Gordon (Suzan) Holmes of Southview; a half sister, Laverne (Harvey) Kemmerer; a half brother, Fred (Gerry) Holmes Jr; four grandchildren, Matthew and Brianne Shaffer and Allie and Makenzie Campbell; many nieces and nephews; and a companion, Ed Diettrich

Deceased is a half brother, Robert Holmes.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14. Interment will follow in Center Cemetery, Midway.