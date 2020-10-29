1/1
Sharon Dian Miller Fender
1942 - 2020
Sharon Dian Miller Fender, 78, of Washington, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in The Washington Hospital.

She was born October 10, 1942, in Washington, a daughter of the late A.B. "Farmer" Miller and Pearl Riggans Miller.

Ms. Fender was a 1961 graduate of Trinity High School. She worked at Brockway Glass and retired from Superior Valve/Sherwood/Taylor Wharton, where she had worked as an assembler in valve manufacturing.

Ms. Fender enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.

Surviving are two daughters, Diane (Kenneth) Friend and Traci (Porky) Yoders; a brother, Paul (Joyce) Miller, all of Washington; five grandchildren, Brittney Megyesy, Nikki (Chris) Megyesy, Tyler Yoders, Seth (Katy) Yoders and Mackenzi Yoders; three great-grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; three great-nieces; three great-nephews; and one great-great niece.

Deceased are a sister, Phyllis R. Mounts; and a nephew, Michael D. Miller.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 29, 2020.
