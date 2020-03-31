Sharon Kay Trussel Holmes

Obituary
Sharon Kay Trussel Holmes, 70, of Canonsburg, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in her home.

She was born August 5, 1949, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence Edward "Fatman" Allen and Norma Jean Allen Beabout.

She was a graduate of Washington High School.

Ms. Holmes had worked for 28 years as a telephone operator for Snyder's Telephone Answering Service, and five years at the Canonsburg McDonalds on Bobby Vinton Boulevard, where she had been Employee of the Month several times.

Sharon had a great sense of humor, and she enjoyed spending time with her friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her cat, Missy.

Surviving are two sons, Edward (Anne) Holmes of Langeloth and Ronald (Terri) Holmes of Washington; a daughter, Rhonda (Bill) Glendenning of Washington; a sister, Ginny (Dave Bakaitis) Briggs of Washington; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Shirley Steele.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines, recommended by the Center for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 31, 2020
