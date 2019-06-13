Sharon L. Barney Creech, 66, of Nineveh, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

Born October 7, 1952, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Carl B. and Lillian Clutter Barney.

Sharon was a Greene County resident most of her life. She graduated from West Greene High School in 1971. Sharon was a member of Ryerson Baptist Church, Wind Ridge. She married Roger Creech on August 2, 1974, and they were happily married for 44 years. Sharon was a seventh to eighth grade teacher in Ohio. She was a teachers aid for the West Greene School District and a secretary for the West Greene District Office. She quit working for Open Door Christian School in 2016 and became a full-time caregiver for her great-granddaughter. Sharon enjoyed traveling but taking care of her great-granddaughter was most important to her.

In addition to her husband, Roger Creech, of Nineveh, she is survived by two children, Rachel (Chuck) Huggins and Renee (Wes) Cranmer, both of Sycamore; seven grandchildren, Cameron Henry, Lilliana Huggins, Johnathan Cranmer, Lucca Huggins, Marshall Cranmer, Caleb and Abby Cranmer; one great-grandchild, Peyton Henry; five siblings, Carol Ann Andrew of Nineveh, Richard (Linda) Barney of West Finley, Roland (Coleen) Barney of Waynesburg, Sandy (Ernie) Bedillion of Claysville and Bruce (Lisa) Barney of Warrenton, Va.; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in Ryerson Baptist Church, 397 West Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge, PA 15380 with a memorial service following at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Phil Campbell, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to 2nd Sam 9, 325 3rd St. Waynesburg, PA 15370.

