Sharon Lynn Hill, 55, of Avella, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Concordia Hospice.

She was born March 23, 1964, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Lydia Carol Stanley Casto. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Todd Hill; and a sister, Susan Buchanna.

Sharon was a homemaker and a great cook.

Surviving are her husband, Todd S. Hill; two children, Clayton M. Hill of Pittsburgh and Max A. Hill of Avella; one brother, Thomas (Melissa) Strohmeyer of Avella; and many nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Turley Funeral Home was entrusted with handling the arrangements.