Sharon Lynn Hill

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Lynn Hill.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sharon Lynn Hill, 55, of Avella, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Concordia Hospice.

She was born March 23, 1964, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Lydia Carol Stanley Casto. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Todd Hill; and a sister, Susan Buchanna.

Sharon was a homemaker and a great cook.

Surviving are her husband, Todd S. Hill; two children, Clayton M. Hill of Pittsburgh and Max A. Hill of Avella; one brother, Thomas (Melissa) Strohmeyer of Avella; and many nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Turley Funeral Home was entrusted with handling the arrangements.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.