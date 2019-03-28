Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon M. McCarty Harmon.

Sharon M. McCarty Harmon, 77, of Monongahela,Valley Inn, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. Born December 24, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Irene Bende McCarty. A 1959 graduate of Monongahela High School, Sharon loved her job as a court reporter and retired in September of 2015 from Washington County Courthouse after 49 years of service. She also loved to crochet and made special and unique afghans for many of her friends and family.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Lee Allen Harmon, who she married October 9, 1962; daughter Sharalee Harmon; and sister Marjorie Demchak, all of Monongahela, as well as their pup, Harlee.

Preceding her in death were two sisters, Frances Johnson and Darlene King and two brothers, Grant "Bud" McCarty and Jay E. McCarty, who died in infancy.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial gathering that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department, 810 Dry Run Road, Monongahela, PA 15063.

Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.