Shawn Schrockman
Shawn Schrockman, 60, of Paris, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born June 23, 1959, in Weirton, W.Va., a son of the late Charles P. and Shirley Wright Schrockman. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ethel Rodak Mark.

Shawn was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter, golfer, and just an all around hardworking man. Most importantly, he was a dedicated husband and father.

Shawn's employments included many years at Weirton Steel, Horsehead Corp., and lastly at Wheeling Nissan (Nippon).

Surviving are his wife, Judith "Judy" Mark Schrockman; daughter Kristen Schrockman; sons Justin Schrockman (Marley Norman), Jacob Schrockman, Zachary Schrockman, all of Paris; twin sister Sheila Wagner (William) of Colliers, W.Va.; brothers Chris Schrockman (Kitti), Edgar Schrockman, all of Paris; father-in-law Robert Mark of Weirton; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Main Street, Weirton, with the Reverend Babu Joseph Elamturuthil as celebrant. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Florence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

www.steelandwolfe.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home Inc
380 Penco Rd
Weirton, WV 26062
(304) 748-3721
