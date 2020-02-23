Sheena Nicole Thompson, 34, of Leesburg, Va., formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She was born December 22, 1985, in Washington, a daughter of John Thompson Jr. of Canonsburg and Darnette Penn Perry (Michael) of Leesburg, Va.

Sheena was employed at Express Clothing in Leesburg.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are three children, Kennedy, Kassidy and Kyaira Thorpe; two brothers, Michael Perry Jr. of Cascade, Va., and John Thompson III of Canonsburg; her maternal grandmother, Edith Penn of Canonsburg; her paternal grandmother, Betty Thompson of Bridgeville.

A celebration of Sheena's life will be held Saturday, February 29, in Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 120 Greenside Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Sheena's name to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

