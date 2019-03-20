Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Kay Gusic Miller.

Sheila Kay Gusic Miller, 72, of Claysville, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the home of her daughter Janeen and fiancé Michael Yuhasz in Lorain, Ohio.

Sheila was born May 29, 1946, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Matthew and Betty Hersman Gusic.

She was a 1964 graduate of Waynesburg High School.

Sheila lived in Melrose Park, Ill., for many years, where she was an employee of Alberta Culver and American Continental Baking for 37 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed cooking and visiting her two daughters and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Janeen Marie Grable of Lorain, Ohio, with whom she made her home for the past several years, and Danyelle Miller Melthratter of Brentwood, Calif.; three granddaughters, Sydney Marie Pastva, Julia Marie Pastva and Olivia Marie Melthratter; sister Debbie Gusic of Claysville; brother Bobbie Bentz of Prosperity; many nieces and nephews; and her faithful companion, Lulu.

In Sheila's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Cleveland Clinic Foundation Hospice Care, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.