Sherel Sue Szopo Kissell, 70, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She was born January 23, 1949, in Washington, a daughter of Joseph and Lillian Szopo Reihner.

Mrs. Kissell was a 1967 graduate of Trinity High School.

She loved crafting, watching the Steelers, Pirates and golf. She enjoyed cruising, trips to Myrtle Beach to visit family, and dinners with girlfriends. She had the sweetest soul and will be missed dearly. Susie's favorite meal was cookies, ice cream and diet coke.

On September 11, 1996, in Washington, she married John David Kissell, who passed away March 13, 2019.

Surviving are two sons, Bill Spencer III and Michael Spencer, both of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Cameron (Amber) Spencer and Zachary Spencer; a great-grandson, Angus Spencer; two sisters, Shirley Szopo of Washington and Karen (Joe) Tiano of Eighty Four; and a brother, Joseph (Vicki) Szopo of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a daughter, Stephanie Spencer; a nephew, Joey Szopo; her former husband, William Spencer Jr.; and her cat, Onyx.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Friday, September 13, in Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director.

All other services will be private. Condolences may be left at www.hummellandjones.com.