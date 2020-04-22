Sherri Lynn Keeler Martin, 61, of Jacobs Creek, died unexpectedly, Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

Born March 12, 1959, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Rose Marie Andras Keeler.

A homemaker, Sherri was a 1977 graduate of Beth Center High School.

Surviving are her husband, Bruce J. Martin; two sons, Bruce J. (Brittany) Martin of Washington, Brandon A. Martin of Jacobs Creek; three daughters, Candace (Brian) Thomas of Washington, Penny Martin-Goodman of Elizabeth and Rachel L. Martin of Jacobs Creek; two brothers, William Keeler of Las Vegas, Nevada and Brian (Amy) Keeler of Brownsville; two sisters, Michele Brown of Brownsville and Kelly Keeler of Las Vegas, Nevada; and 12 loving grandchildren, Nickalus, Nathan, Natalee and Nolan Goodman of Elizabeth; Carlee and Jonathan Thomas of Washington, Emma Martin of Jacobs Creek and Keegan, Julionna, Dillon, Kayden and Breonna Martin of Belle Vernon.

Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral was held on Wednesday April 22, in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, followed by interment in Oak Springs Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.