Sherry Jean Dugan, 72, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, with her loving family by her bedside.

She was born August 14, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George Dugan Sr. and Frances Layhue Dugan. Sherry was also preceded in death by her son, Chris A. Dugan, whom she missed immensely.

Sherry was employed by the Albert Gallatin Area School District, where she worked for 35 years making many great friends. She was a 1965 graduate of German Township High School. She loved the beach, vacationing and supporting her family by attending their sporting and dancing events.

Sherry is survived by her granddaughters, Camryn Dugan and Caitlyn Dugan; daughter-in-law Sherry Dugan of Waynesburg; brothers George Dugan and wife Emeline, Terry Dugan and wife Gina and Kerry Dugan and wife Julia; and nieces and nephews Geo Dugan and wife Summer, Marissa Dugan, Amanda Chipps and husband Ed, Ashley Butorac and Kerry Dugan and wife Felicia. Also left to cherish her memory are her great-nieces and great-nephews, Hadyn, Colton, Emma, Karsyn, Hudson, Gideon and Lily, and two very special friends, Louise and Jennifer Wesolowsky.

Family and friends will be received for visitation from 3 to 7:30 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, March 12, in H. David McElroy Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Pastor Dave McElroy, Amedisys Hospice chaplain, will officiate.

Contributions are requested to Colby's Stars Foundation, 112 Bedillion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or at www.colbysstarsfoundation.org, a charity very near and dear to Sherry and her son Chris' hearts.