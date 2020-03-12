Sherry Jean Dugan, 72, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, with her loving family by her bedside.

Family and friends will be received for visitation from 3 to 7:30 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, March 12, in the H. David McElroy Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Pastor Dave McElroy, Amedisys Hospice chaplain, will officiate.

Contributions are requested to Colby's Stars Foundation, 112 Bedillion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or at www.colbysstarsfoundation.org, a charity very near and dear to Sherry and her son Chris' hearts.