Sherry Jean Dugan

Guest Book
  • "Sherry, RIP and God Bless!"
    - Brian and
  • "I am younger than Sherry but remember being very nice the..."
    - Brian Barnhart
Service Information
McElroy Funeral Home
803 Main St
Mc Clellandtown, PA
15458
(724)-737-6333
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
McElroy Funeral Home
803 Main St
Mc Clellandtown, PA 15458
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:30 PM
McElroy Funeral Home
803 Main St
Mc Clellandtown, PA 15458
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sherry Jean Dugan, 72, of McClellandtown, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, with her loving family by her bedside.

Family and friends will be received for visitation from 3 to 7:30 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, March 12, in the H. David McElroy Funeral Home, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. Pastor Dave McElroy, Amedisys Hospice chaplain, will officiate.

Contributions are requested to Colby's Stars Foundation, 112 Bedillion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, or at www.colbysstarsfoundation.org, a charity very near and dear to Sherry and her son Chris' hearts.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.