Shin Y. Lee, 86, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020, in the Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born August 24, 1934, in Hong Kong, China and immigrated to the United States in 1989. She became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

Her devoted daughter, Peggy Tseng (Shiaw C. Tseng) of Upper St. Clair; and her beloved granddaughters, Esther (Christopher Nutter) and Elizabeth Tseng, cherish her memory. Her family is expecting her great-grandchild to be born later this month.

Shin Lee lived a long life and always enjoyed being with her relatives and friends. She loved dim sum, a meal that is traditionally eaten in Hong Kong. She will be truly missed by her family. Her strength of will, generosity, and graciousness will live on each day within them.

"If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same..." ~ Rudyard Kipling.

Private interment has been entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

