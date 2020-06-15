Shirl M. Rogers, 84, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

Born March 27, 1936 in Holbrook, he was a son of the late Neil and Elizabeth Willis Rogers.

Shirl was a Greene County resident his whole life. He was a member of the Crabapple Baptist Church. Shirl was employed with Mashuda Corporation as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years until his retirement in 1992. He was a good mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and tractors. Shirl loved visiting with family and having cookouts, going to Big Bear Lake, eating out at restaurants, and watching Westerns with his dog, Mindy.

He is survived by six children, Kimberly Mcmahon of Waynesburg, Kathy (Bill) Whitlatch of Sycamore, Kevin (Laura) Rogers of West Finley, Kelly (Jerry) Tedrow of Hundred, W.Va., Tammy (Steve) Sizemore of Waynesburg and Tonia Groff of Monongahela; 10 grandchildren, Todd (Chris) Phillips of Waynesburg, Billy (Amber) Whitlatch of Waynesburg, Tiffany Patterson of Sycamore, Bryan Rogers of West Finley, Amber (David) Moore of Spraggs, Heidi Hoge of Waynesburg, Courtney Reedy of Lorain, Ohio, Brittany Reedy of Waynesburg, Tori Segeleon of Pittsburgh and Ethan Dennis of Mononghela; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two siblings, Shelby George of Waynesburg and Martha (Sam) Harvey of Mather.

In addition to his parents and wife, Helen Louise Patterson Rogers, who passed away July 15, 2010, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Wilda Knowlson, Thelma Harvey, Herbert G. "Bud" Rogers and Dale Rogers; and two children, one boy and one girl, who both passed away at birth.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the funeral home, with Pastor Don Amon officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crabapple Community Church, P.O. Box 45, Wind Ridge, PA 15310.

