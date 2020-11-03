1/1
Shirleen Joan Smith
1941 - 2020
Shirleen Joan Smith, 79, of Greensboro, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Smith was born April 4, 1941, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Headlee Vernon.

Shirleen is survived by four children, Penny Iams (Dwayne), Timothy Smith, both of Carmichaels, Gregory Smith (Christine) and Samuel Smith (Heather), both of Greensboro; eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Shirl Vernon (Neila) of Dilliner, Patty Verna of Bobtown and Sally Henry (Joe) of Greensboro; and many nieces and nephews.

Shirleen's husband, Walter passed away in 2019. Also deceased are five siblings, Frank Jr., Raymond and Billy Vernon, Margaret Conard and Joyce Butcho.

Shirleen worked many jobs during her life; lumberman at Headlee's sawmill, cook for Head Start, Giant Eagle employee and school bus driver, just to name a few.

She had a heart of gold. She was always a giver, and what better praise can you say of someone?

Family and friends will be received in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow in Garards Fort Cemetery.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 3, 2020.
