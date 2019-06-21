Shirley A. Baker, 74, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born March 12, 1945, in Alamogordo, N.M., a daughter of the late Robert O. Dinsmore and Beulah Clemens Dinsmore.

Mrs. Baker graduated from Trinity High School in 1963. She was a homemaker who enjoyed her family, her cats (Elsa, Smokey, Tigger and Simba), cooking and crossword puzzles.

On June 11, 1965, she married Clarence O. "Tim" Baker Jr., who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Tim O. (Brenda Ingram) and Tom and his wife, Dawn Baker, all of Washington; two grandchildren, Lauren Baker of Washington and Brittany Murray of Philadelphia.

Deceased is a sister, Linda Mersch. Surviving is a brother-in-law, Charles "Will" Mersch; and niece Kerry Kenny, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Public visitation will not be held. Private interment will take place in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church Food Bank, 25 Church Lane, Prosperity, PA 15329.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

