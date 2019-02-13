Shirley A. George, 82, of Washington, died Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Washington Hospital.

She was born March 12, 1936, in Waynesburg, the daughter of the late Norman Lemley and Mary Anderson Lemley.

Shirley was a housekeeper in Germany, Caroselli's restaurant and ManorCare. She later worked as a private caregiver.

She enjoyed watching Family Feud, Judge Judy, going to yard sales and the casino. She enjoyed her weekly trips to the Dollar Store and spending time with family, especially her great-granddaughter, Jazlyn.

On January 29, 1955, she married James George, who died January 5, 2012.

Surviving are two sons, John (Carmen) George of Washington and Michael (Paula) George of Bloomingdale, Ohio; a daughter, Donna (Bob) Jones of Washington; 10 grandchildren, Melissa, Nicole, Noma, Skyler, Ashley, Jennifer, Kayla, Amber, Tauna and Ashley; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, George, Raymond, Sonny and Joseph; a sister, Margaret; and great-grandson, J-Shaun.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Friday, February 15, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Sue Petritis officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Anthony Maffio Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Trinity High School, 231 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

