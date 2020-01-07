Shirley A. Kirsch Leonard, 83, of Cecil Township, died Sunday, January 5, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Norman P. Leonard; loving mother of Lisa Heinz, Michele (Jeff) Dolak, Mary Helen (Mark) Parinella, Cathy (Bill) Geisler, Norma (Jerry) Mattarock and the late Jean Feth and her husband Gary Sr., who survives; grandmother of Patrick (Stephanie) Fefth, Gary (Becca) Fefth Jr., Amanda (fiance Zack Carlisle) Parinella, Nick Parinella, Lindsay Dolak, Rebecca Geisler and Crystal Ross; sister of Janie Dellostretto and her daughter Kim, also four great grandchildren.

Shirley was a retired employee pf PNC Bank, where she worked for 17 years.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville 412-221-3333. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, in Holy Child Parish, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325.

