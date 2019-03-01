Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley A. Mahaffey.

Shirley A. Mahaffey, 78, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington, following a brief illness.

She was born April 14, 1940, in Washington, a daughter of Joseph and Lucy Franza Vito.

Mrs. Mahaffey was a graduate of Washington High School. She was a member of Vittoria Lodge in Washington, Washington County Democratic Women, Bronson House Auxiliary, ISDA Alpine Star Lodge 9 and belonged to a card club.

She was employed by Viehman Pharmacy, Brockway Glass Company, Langs Department Store as a fashion consultant for more than 20 years and Alpine Club. She loved every job she ever had and met a lot of wonderful people who were still friends. She loved cooking, especially for her family around the holidays and carrying on the traditions of her Italian heritage.

Her husband, Roger Mahaffey, preceded her in death.

Surviving are sister Grace Branczek of Washington and brother Joseph (Terri) Vito of Stow, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Buck Brookman of Washington.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Vito, and two sisters, Geraldine Brookman and Helen Fonte. Also deceased are two brothers-in-law, Ed Fonte and John Branczek.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation at 3 p.m. Sunday. Interment will follow at a later date.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.