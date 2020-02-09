Shirley Ann Bistarkey Darras, 84, of Southview, died Friday, February 7, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born January 17, 1936, in Southview, a daughter of the late Steve and Alberta Neihaus Bistarkey.

She was a member of St. Mary Church, Corpus Christi Parish in Cecil, and the former Slovene National Benefit Society in Southview. She enjoyed playing the lottery.

She worked as an assembler for National Drager Company.

Surviving are her daughter Tammy (Dave) Snedeker of Bulger; her granddaughter Ashley Snedeker; her great-grandchildren Dynisty and Milly Williams, and KJ Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Keith Snedeker; and brother Steve Bistarkey.

Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Services are entrusted to the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil.