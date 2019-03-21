Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Hammond.

Shirley Ann Hammond, 88, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Washington Hospital.

She was born October 11, 1930 in Washington, the daughter of the late Frank and Olive Rowley Blacka.

Shirley worked at Brockway Glass for 15 years.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, reading and watching the Hallmark Channel. She loved spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Sharon (the late Carl) Harps, Rise (late Duane) Dewalt, Paul (Debbie) Hammond and Nancy Hammond; a sister, Ruth Carl; grandchildren, Marty (Nicole) Harps, Ricky (Patty) Harps, Daralyn Fuller, Ryan (Candace) Dewalt, Jill (Mark) Estus, Andrew (Nicole) Dewalt, Tony Hammond, Danielle Hammond, Shannon Martin, Melissa (John Bruninga Jr.) Joyce; great-grandchildren, Alan Calvert, Shelby (Eddie) Musolino, Dalton Harps, Cameron (Coren Gehring) Fuller, Caitlyn Fuller, Ambriel, Kalea and Paxton Dewalt, Emily and Sara Estus, Wyatt Dewalt, Abigail and Austin Hammond, Sarah and Tyler Joyce and Jay Bruninga; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Bently and Chloe Musolini, and baby River Fuller on the way.

Deceased are several sisters and a brother.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, March 21, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Michael Lehman officiating.

