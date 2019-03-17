Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Briggs.

Shirley Briggs, 84, of Washington, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Greenery Center, Houston.

She was born March 26, 1934 in Washington, a daughter of the late Harry and Marie T Gamble. She attended Trinity Schools and went on to work at the Washington Hospital for many years, where she later retired.

Shirley was an excellent cook who enjoyed playing cards, watching soap operas and attending bingo. She was also a regular bowling league member where she enjoyed bowling with her many friends.

She is survived by a son, Jay Briggs; and a sister, Dorothy Rush, of Washington; as well as two grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Briggs of Washington and Brian (Carrie) Briggs of Texas.

She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Violet, Lila and Luci Briggs, of Washington and Alex and Marissa Briggs of Texas.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her late husband, Kenneth E. Briggs, who died May 26, 2008.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18 in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 with Pastor Linda Mankey officiating. Interment will follow in Forrest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

