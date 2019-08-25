Shirley Dorothy Kelley, 80, of Houston, formerly of Washington, died on Friday, August 23, 2019, in her home, where she resided with her caretakers, Deborah and Thomas Coneby.

She was born on June 22, 1939, in Girdletree, Md., a daughter of the late George W. and Viola Mary Puritt Merritt.

She was a member of Friendship Community Church.

Shirley was a very active member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion Auxiliary, from 1991, until present, where she and her husband loved going to bingo and to the fish fry. She was president of the auxiliary in 2003, 2004 and 2011.

On January 20, 1979, she married David Henry Kelley, Sr., who died on July 1, 2019.

Surviving are her son, Richard Earl Davis, of New Jersey; three stepsons, David (Mary) Kelley, of Ohio, George W. (Chris) Kelley, of Florida, and Kenneth L. Kelley, of Washington; a daughter, Sharon Ann Davis, of Maryland; a stepdaughter, Diane J. (Arthur) Lovejoy, of Franklin, PA; a brother, Francis "Pete" Merritt; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great great grandson coming in December; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the youngest of four girls, and the last surviving daughter.

Deceased are a son, Charles Lee Davis; and eleven siblings, Preston, Charles, Howard, Leslie, Wilson and Elsworth Merritt, Virginia Jones, Thelma Phillips, and Mildred Kelley.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 27, from 10 a.m. until noon, the time of service, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA, with Pastor Rick Bruckner officiating.

Burial will follow in the North Buffalo Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.come.com