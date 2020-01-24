Shirley Eicholtz Livezey, 81, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

She was born July 14, 1938, in Duquesne, a daughter of the late Arthur and Kathryn Wohl Eicholtz.

Mrs. Livezey was a member of Chartiers Hill Presbyterian Church in Canonsburg.

On April 7, 1962, she married Howard L. Livezey, who survives.

Surviving are three sisters, Dorothy Pavloff of West Mifflin, Ellen Paiano of Greensburg and Kathryn Madzy of Washington; and a brother, Charles (Cindy) Eicholtz of Dalton, Ga. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur (Anna Mae) Eicholtz; and three brothers-in-law, John Pavloff, Joseph Paiano and Allen Madzy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 27, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 458 Morgan Road, Cecil Township.

The staff of Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living and the angels of Gateway Hospice provided wonderful care and attention to Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to a church or charity in her memory.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.