Shirley F. Collins, 86, of Peters Township, died Monday, February 25, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late James A. Collins Jr.; loving mother of James A. (Kathleen) Collins III, Sheila (Tom) Costello and Michael (Mary Lynn) Collins; caring grandmother of James, Stephen and Kelly Collins, Thomas, Bryan and Joseph Costello and Elizabeth and Victoria Collins; great-grandmother of Ryan Collins; daughter of the late Thomas and Lucille Finch; and sister of Eleanor (Ralph) Ross, Thomas K. Finch and Linda (Wayne) Forslund.

Shirley belonged to the Daughters of American Revolution, the Cornerstone Genealogy Society and the South Pointer Sisters.

The Collins family would like to thank Sunrise of Upper St. Clair and Gateway Hospice for their compassionate Care.

Family and friends are welcome in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

Memorials may be made to Gateway Hospice.

